Welsh Chefs Meet Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street St David’s Day Event

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Max Boyce and Sir Bryn Terfel were amongst the guests who enjoyed canapes prepared by a team of Welsh chefs at a St David’s Day reception held at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

Chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales again travelled to London to prepare savoury and sweet canapes for VIP guests from business, culture and entertainment.

The chefs were led by Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport who was accompanied by work colleagues William Hobbs, food beverage manager, Byron Lewis Burns, senior sous chef and Rebekah Ann Wright, sous chef and Craig Bennett and Jessica Shaw from Cambrian Training Company.

The savoury canapes were ballotine of coastal seafood, lobster jel, pressed cucumber and crispy seaweed, mini whipped Pembroke potato, shepherd’s pie, “Welsh rarebit” served on onion bread and local beetroot chutney and Glamorgan bon bon leek, smoked paprika beignet and wild garlic mayo.

The dessert canapes were lemon ‘Welsh Gin @Tonic’ macaroon and Welsh cake with strawberry jel and Welsh clotted cream.

Drinks included white and red wines from Radnorshire vineyard Blue Moon and Ty Nant sparkling water.

“We met the Prime Minister who commented that everyone had enjoyed the canapés at the reception and how well the food had been received, which was pleasing to hear,” said Mr Bates.

“Max Boyce also commented that the food was ‘great’ when we posed for a photograph with him outside No 10. We used as many Welsh products as possible and there were several food and drink producers there from Wales.

“This was fifth St David’s Day reception I have worked on at 10 Downing Street and I was delighted for the team members who were excited to be representing Wales for the first time. It was a successful event which we all enjoyed.”