Wetherspoon Profits Drop As Tax And Cost Burden Bites

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Pub giant warns of further pressure on margins as NI hikes and energy costs take their toll JD Wetherspoon has reported a significant fall in operating profit for the first half of its 2025/26 financial year, as mounting labour costs and tax obligations weighed heavily on the business.

For the 26-week period ending 25 January 2026, the company’s like-for-like operating profit fell to £52.9m, down from £64.8m recorded in the equivalent period a year earlier — a decline of roughly 18%.

Chairman Tim Martin pointed squarely at increases in National Insurance Contributions and minimum wage rates as primary culprits, estimating the combined impact at around £60m in additional annualised costs. A further £7m per year in higher energy expenditure compounded the pressure.

Writing in the group’s interim results statement, Martin argued that successive governments have loaded the hospitality sector with a growing array of charges — among them levies on non-domestic electricity, climate-related taxes, and packaging obligations — that have collectively kept pub profitability below pre-Covid benchmarks.

He warned that such cost burdens would feed through to wider consumer price inflation, though he stressed that Wetherspoon would continue to resist passing on increases wherever possible.

Sales Outperforming the Market

Despite the profit squeeze, Martin highlighted that the group’s like-for-like sales performance had remained ahead of the broader sector. Across the full half-year, comparable sales rose 4.8%, and while the pace eased in the seven weeks to 15 March 2026 — slowing to 2.6% — this still compared favourably against an industry backdrop that turned negative.

Data from the CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker for February 2026 showed sector-wide like-for-like sales in decline at -0.2%, while Wetherspoon’s own comparable sales for the same month came in at +3.2%.

Total group revenue for the half reached £1,087.8m, up from £1,029.5m in H1 of the prior year — a rise of approximately 5.7%.

Profit Warning Concerns Remain

Martin cautioned that the combination of consumer financial strain and elevated operating costs could result in full-year profits coming in marginally below analysts’ current expectations, though he confirmed the forecast for year-end net debt remained unchanged.

The results follow a profit warning the company issued ahead of this reporting period, in which management flagged that costs had come in higher than anticipated.

VAT and Rates Reform: A Rallying Cry

Martin used the results to renew his appeal for the licensed trade to mobilise around campaigns for VAT reductions and lower business rates multipliers. He expressed frustration at what he described as a lack of enthusiasm from within the pub sector itself, suggesting that too many industry voices had been either indifferent or actively resistant to lobbying for fiscal parity with supermarkets.

Drawing on research attributed to Morgan Stanley suggesting that pubs have shed around half of their beer trade since the turn of the millennium — including roughly 15% since the pandemic — Martin delivered a pointed warning to those in the industry who have failed to champion the cause, suggesting the consequences could prove irreversible for the sector.

During the first half, Wetherspoon opened six new managed pubs while disposing of or closing a further six, generating net cash proceeds of approximately £3.3m. At the close of the period, the estate comprised 794 managed trading outlets.

The company has indicated it expects to open around 15 managed pubs before the end of the current financial year.

On the franchised side, eight new sites opened during H1, bringing the total franchise estate to 16 pubs. Wetherspoon anticipates adding a further 15 to 20 franchised outlets over the remainder of the year, with early trading described as encouraging.

Isabelle Shepherd, hospitality expert and Partner at HaysMac, said: “With the government failing to take a more strategic approach to the hospitality sector, it’s no surprise that an atmosphere of uncertainty has been cultured in the wake of consistent cost increases. This uncertainty has started to hit even the biggest names, with financial pressure now affecting some of the industry’s major players.

“Brewdog, Greene King and now Wetherspoons have all recently reported considerable downturns in fortune, and with these businesses struggling against the oncoming tide, it’s hard to see how this situation can be sustainable in the long run.

“The lack of clarity in government messaging and an endless series of U-turns has only compounded worries and muddied the waters. The entire hospitality sector faces the same issues as pubs, and unless greater support is provided, the salvo of business rates, increased inflation, reduced consumer spending, and increased employment costs will continue to prove too much to bear for many venues. And this is before even considering the threat of an impending energy crisis for these businesses too.

“A summer of sport and good weather might provide a temporary reprieve, but in any case, the current financial framework for hospitality does not seem built to last.”