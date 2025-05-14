Willenhall Pub Reopens Following Almost £340,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The United Kingdom on Bloxwich Road North in Willenhall reopened on Thursday 1st May following a transformational investment of nearly £340,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Sarah Darcy, Operator of The United Kingdom, said:

“I’m thrilled to be at the helm of The United Kingdom alongside my partner Neil, and it was fantastic to be able to welcome the community back through the doors in time for the bank holiday. The pub looks absolutely incredible following the refurbishment and so far feedback from the community has been great.”

To celebrate the reopening on Thursday 1st May, the pub hosted a special ‘music through the decades’ themed evening with a live performance from popular local artist, Caroline Crystal. This was followed by a jam packed bank holiday weekend of family friendly entertainment including live music, karaoke and a bouncy castle.

Sarah added: “I’d like to take this opportunity thank my amazing team for all their hard work since reopening and everyone at Proper Pubs for their incredible support throughout this journey in helping me to bring the vision to life.

We look forward to cementing The United Kingdom at the heart of Willenhall and can’t wait for all that’s to come!”

Sarah is also keen to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Moving forward, she hopes to fundraise for several important community charities/causes including the local primary school and youth football academy.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Sarah, and of course Neil, to The United Kingdom and it’s been a joy working with them so far. The pair brings so much passion, energy and dedication to the pub so I have no doubt they will be able to create a fantastic community pillar that sits at the heart of the community.”

“On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish Sarah and her brilliant team the very best of luck for the future!”