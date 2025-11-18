Winner of KP of the Year Announced

Share Post Share Email

The winner of KP of the Year 2025 has been announced, and taking home the trophy is Ram Meadows, the head kitchen porter of Liverpool Football Club.

2025 is the 11th time the competition has been run since being started by Winterhalter back in 2013.

Ram takes home the award for being the lynchpin of Liverpool’s kitchen team, which on match days will often serve more than 10,500 covers, covering everything from street food to fine dining as part of Anfield Stadium’s food offerings.

As well as the KPOTY trophy, Ram won vouchers, and a celebratory meal. In addition, the club receives a piece of Winterhalter equipment worth up to £10,000.

The club’s in-house catering operation is on a huge scale. On match days, Ram oversees around 70 kitchen porters working alongside 200 chefs across 11 kitchens. His nomination praised his ability to liaise with his colleagues not just in the kitchen and front of house but with stadium operations, retail, maintenance and safety too, ensuring that everyone is working together to “make the magic happen.”

“Ram’s work rate is phenomenal, he just doesn’t stop,” says Paul Cuttill, Liverpool FC’s chief operating officer. “I think it’s infectious to some degree – if anyone’s head goes down he picks them up and puts a smile back on their face. He’s a morale booster in the kitchen!

“Having people like that around is special, because you’re going to hit points where there is pressure. You need a Ram who’s going to sort stuff out, and that’s what you get with him.”

Winterhalter UK’s head of sales, Glenn Roberts, presented the award. “Ram clearly goes over and above to support his team and the entire operation at Anfield,” he says. “Everybody working at such an iconic site is committed 100% to providing the very best they can for customers and fans.”

“It’s a surprise to win this award,” says Ram, “But it’s nice to have your hard work recognised. KP’s need to have a lot of patience and be prepared to work hard, but when you have good people around you on your team, it’s easy.”

As well as the main winner, two highly commended finalists will receive a trophy and vouchers. They are Jose Farinha of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, London, and Venetia Wisher of Genuine Dining.

The judging panel for the 2025 KP of the Year consisted of Dipna Anand, chef-owner, Brilliant Gastro; Kate Brooke-Green, head of food, Mollie’s Motels; Steve Groves, group development chef, Restaurant Associates Venues; Kerth Gumbs, head chef, Fenchurch at the Sky Garden; Lisa Jenkins, chief executive, Royal Academy of Culinary Arts; and Stephen Kinkead, managing director, Winterhalter UK.