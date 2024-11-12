300K Refurbishment At Historic Essex Pub The Bellhouse

Share Post Share Email

Shepherd Neame HAS reopened historic Essex pub The Bellhouse on following a three week, £300,000 transformation.

Built as a hunting lodge around the 16th century, The Bellhouse in Leigh-on-Sea was acquired by Shepherd Neame in 2022. During the recent renovation project, its team have taken care to retain and enhance the pub’s original features while creating a fresh, stylish feel.

Work has included redecorating throughout in warm colours and reupholstering all the furniture in soft tartans and velvets. The pub’s herringbone wooden floor has been restored, brightening the dining area, and its restaurant carpet has been replaced with a more contemporary design. The main bar has also been refurbished, including refinishing all its classic brass fixtures and fittings.

An eye-catching new swing sign has been introduced, featuring a real bell, and the pub is being completely repainted, with the finishing touches expected to be completed at the start of December.

Managing Director, Pubs, Jonathon Swaine said:

“We are delighted with the new look at The Bellhouse, and General Manager Athena Sigismondi and her team have already reported a fantastic reaction from customers. Our aim with this project was to really showcase the unique character of this stunning pub, while keeping its warm, traditional feel, and we are confident that it will continue to go from strength to strength.”