A Traditional Pub In Penrith Has Reopened Following An Investment With Punch Pubs & Co

An investment by Punch Pubs & Co has helped to relaunch a pub in Cumbria’s Eden Valley, with a new face behind the bar amongst one of its numerous changes.

The Station Hotel reopened its doors with a brand-new style.

Moving back into the hospitality industry, Publican Tony Hughes says he is looking forward to adding some new elements to the traditional pub, whilst also retaining some of its existing qualities and quintessential characteristics.

“There’s lots of competition where we are,” said Tony, “but we’re hoping that we can offer something new to the community. What we can offer that other pubs in the area can’t, is our unrivalled views of the castle grounds from our beer garden.”

The £140,000 investment with Punch Pubs & Co includes the renovation of the pub’s entire downstairs bar, toilets, and upstairs function room.

The function room, which will be open to the public for celebratory and corporate event breakfasts and takeaway items seven days a week.

Close by to the North Lakes, the pub has nine ensuite guest rooms to accommodate tourists and visitors, available to book directly through the Hotel’s website.

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager Becky Davies said: “I am really excited about the re-opening of The Station and look forward to continue to work with Tony on his exciting plans for the future, which include a second phase in the New Year for the letting bedrooms.”