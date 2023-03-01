AA Reveals New Rosette Award Winners for 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK’s top restaurants and hotels have been recognised at this year’s prestigious and highly anticipated AA Rosette Awards.

Fifteen restaurants were commended for their culinary excellence, demonstrating an unprecedented level of quality and originality.

One venue was awarded the esteemed four AA Rosettes, while an impressive fourteen were granted three AA Rosettes.

Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, while those awarded four AA Rosettes are considered among the top restaurants in the country.

London-based restaurant, the Amethyst, received four AA Rosettes – standing out for its creativity and boundary-pushing flavours and presentation, which earned it a top spot as one of the finest UK restaurants.

The list of outstanding restaurants awarded three AA Rosettes, represents every corner of the UK, including One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, in Scotland; Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, in the West Midlands, Home by James Sommerin, in Wales, Karrek, St Enodoc Hotel, in Cornwall, and Alex Dilling, Hotel Café Royal, in London.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, which operates AA quality assessment schemes, said: “This year we’ve seen an exceptional level of culinary excellence demonstrated by those receiving our coveted three and four AA Rosettes.

“I’m constantly inspired by the resilience, innovation, and quality demonstrated by these trailblazers in our industry. Congratulations to the chefs and front-of-house teams who have helped make their Rosette awards possible.”

As is tradition, each winner of a Rosette Award also received the iconic porcelain AA plate.

Craig Martin, Head of Sales UK at RAK Porcelain, the sponsor for the 2023 AA Rosette Awards, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to provide the AA Rosette plates, which are the hallmark of culinary excellence. It’s fantastic to recognise these outstanding restaurants which are amongst the best in the UK. Congratulations to all worthy recipients.”

Since 1956, the AA Rosette awards have been a mark of leading restaurant and hotel venues across the UK. The allocation of multi-Rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

To discover all of the top restaurants across the UK with AA Rosettes and also watch the 2023 Rosette awards ceremony, please visit: www.ratedtrips.com/AA-Rosette-Restaurants\

The full list of 2023 Rosette winners