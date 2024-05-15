Adam Handling To Launch Second Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

One the UK’s most prominent Michelin-starred chefs is set to open his second pub in June this year.

Chef Adam Handling MBE will launch The Tartan Fox in Cornwall on 4 June 2024, located in the countryside between Newquay and Truro.

The Tartan Fox marks Handling’s second pub opening, following the launch of award-winning The Loch & the Tyne in Old Windsor in 2021, which scooped the Berkshire Pub & Bar of the Year in the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.

In keeping with the Adam Handling Group’s ethos, The Tartan Fox feature the same approach to zero-waste, modern British food, underpinned by the philosophy of ‘sustainable, local luxury’.

All produce used at the pub will be locally sourced from in and around Cornwall and Handling says he plans to cultivate homegrown ingredients from the pub’s garden space in the next growing season, to include vegetables, herbs and flowers.

“I’ve always loved Cornwall, so when this opportunity came up, it was one I just couldn’t refuse,” says Handling. “The pub is completely stunning, steeped in history, set in the Cornish countryside with so much land. Cornwall is one of the most beautiful places in Britain and it produces some incredible ingredients. It’s amazing to have the chance to combine the history of this stunning building with sustainable British food, made from local Cornish ingredients. You might not know you’re in an Adam Handling restaurant when you walk in, but you’ll know it by the time you walk out.”