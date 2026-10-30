Three Major South West Trade Shows Open Their Doors To Business Buyers

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Businesses across the South West are being invited to discover new products, meet suppliers and gain fresh inspiration as free registration opens for three leading trade events serving the food, drink, hospitality, catering, foodservice, retail and tourism sectors.

Together, the Source trade show, the Source Roadshow and Expowest Cornwall give buyers three distinct opportunities to explore what’s new, strengthen supplier relationships and find practical ideas to take back to their businesses.

Mike Anderson, MD of the shows’ organiser Hale Events, commented: “At a time when hospitality businesses are under pressure, these events provide free access to ideas, suppliers and opportunities that can improve efficiency, profitability and competitiveness.”

The Source trade show, thesourcetradeshow.co.uk, taking place at Westpoint, Exeter, Devon on 2-3 February 2027, brings together producers, foodservice suppliers, hospitality specialists and business service providers from across the South West and beyond. From speciality food and drink to catering equipment, retail products, food-to-go solutions and operational services, it gives buyers the chance to see what’s new, explore emerging trends and find solutions across many different areas of their business.

The Source Roadshow, sourceroadshow.co.uk, at the Bath & West Showground, Somerset on 24 February 2027, takes a more focused, one-day approach, creating an accessible meeting place for buyers and suppliers. Bringing together food and drink producers, wholesalers, foodservice operators and business support organisations, the Roadshow is about making useful connections, having productive conversations and opening up new commercial opportunities in a convenient, concentrated format.

Expowest Cornwall, expowestcornwall.co.uk, at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre, Wadebridge on 2-3 March 2027, remains Cornwall’s leading hospitality, tourism and foodservice trade exhibition. With food and drink producers alongside equipment, technology and service providers, it provides a dedicated marketplace for Cornwall’s hospitality and tourism community, giving buyers the chance to compare products, review their supply chains and find practical ideas for the season ahead.

Entry to all three shows is free for trade buyers, and registration is now open on their websites.