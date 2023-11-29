Admiral Taverns Commits a Further £800,000 to Sustainability Roadmap

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has unveiled phase two of its sustainability roadmap, announcing a further £800,000 investment into reducing carbon emissions across its estate. This latest announcement builds on the Group’s £1m investment in September 2022 to install energy saving equipment in 750 of its pub’s cellars and bars, saving c. 1,500 tonnes of carbon per year.

The roadmap, which ensures reducing environmental impact underpins Admiral’s long-term sustainability plan, is based around five core pillars; Energy and Water, Buildings, Packaging and Waste, Product Sourcing and People, Social and Community.

As part of the Group’s progress against its five-year sustainability strategy, Admiral Taverns will continue its partnership with Technik2 to install energy saving equipment in cellars and behind bars across an additional 200 pubs. Cellar managers can save approximately 30% of energy needed to cool cellars, and fridge managers can save 33% of the energy used to power bottle fridges. This has been introduced at no charge to licensees and can deliver savings of up to £5,000 per pub – a first for a leased and tenanted business.

Andrew Hallam, Head of Property at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do here at Admiral, and I’m extremely proud of the progress we’ve made over the last 12-months. We pride ourselves on our exceptional licensee support and this additional investment should help the most energy inefficient pubs reduce both their costs and carbon emissions, ensuring they can continue to thrive in the long-term and remain at the heart of their communities.

To ensure we maintain momentum, we will continue to work with energy expert, Hospitality Energy Saving and Sustainability, to ensure our sustainability plans deliver a dent in licensees’ energy costs. We will also offer ongoing training to all Property Managers and Business Developments Managers helping them to support licensees in identifying where energy can be reduced”.

As part of its wider sustainability strategy, all capital investments now include a mandatory sustainability element such as loft insulation, replacing energy inefficient lighting and installing pipe lagging to improve EPC Ratings and sustainability of pubs.