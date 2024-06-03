Arc Inspirations To Double Up In Nottingham And Sheffield As Growth Strategy Continues

Share Tweet Share Email

Arc Inspirations operator of premium bar brands, Banyan, BOX and Manahatta, has announced plans to open new sites in Nottingham and Sheffield this year.

The two new sites will build on Arc’s city centre growth strategy, which is key to its ambition to operate 50 bars by 2030. After successfully launching Manahatta Sheffield in early 2023, and BOX Nottingham in November last year, the company will double its presence in both cities with the launch of BOX Sheffield, and Manahatta Nottingham, this autumn.

Arc recently secured £7m in extra funding to accelerate its expansion across the UK, with a £4m loan alongside a £3m equity injection from its shareholders, including BGF which has backed the business since 2022. With ambitions to deliver at least four new openings per year over the next five years, the capital will support Arc’s continued growth plans, and also fund a major programme of exciting new refurbishments.

BOX Sheffield will bring a game-changing, high-quality sports bar and kitchen to the Steel City, where customers can watch, play and party. Relaxed by day and energetic by night, BOX has something for everyone, with award-winning locations including Leeds City Centre, Deansgate in Manchester and Brindleyplace in Birmingham.

Also opening in the autumn will be Manahatta Edinburgh, and the Edinburgh and Nottingham locations will both launch with a new interior look and feel, evolving the brand whilst staying true to the original concept – a glamorous, exciting cocktail bar inspired by the beat of New York. The new design is confident and immersive, providing guests with an everyday escapism and the perfect backdrop to share on social media. The new venues will feature a stunning art-deco style back bar, inspired by the New York speakeasy but made modern by LED moving artwork, while guests will continue to find neon touches around the venue but cleverly used in new and exciting ways, such as in lighting and reflections. Manahatta’s famous mirror ball has also been evolved into a giant NY-inspired ball drop to bring light and movement into the venue.

Arc Inspirations Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Wolstencroft, said:

“We’re thrilled to be doubling our presence in the centre of Nottingham and Sheffield, two cities where we’ve seen great success in the last year, and we can’t wait to unveil our new-look Manahatta design. The new sites in Nottingham and Edinburgh mark a significant evolution for the brand, and the new design will be rolled out across existing Manahattas over the coming months.”

The three new sites will create around 225 new jobs which can turn into long-term careers, with team members at all levels able to take advantage of Arc’s industry-leading training and development programmes and immerse themselves in the company’s famous culture. Building on its ambitious growth programme and city centre strategy, Arc is also eyeing further launches in London, Liverpool and Cardiff in the near future, and will look to dispose of older, legacy sites which don’t fit the future strategy of the business.