art’otel London Battersea Power Station Official Launch Date Confirmed

PPHE Hotel Group, has announced that art’otel London Battersea Power Station, the Group’s first UK managed art’otel, will open its doors to guests on 12 December 2022, with the highly anticipated full launch in February 2023.

The hotel will be operated by PPHE’s hospitality management platform under a management agreement. The Group’s management platform is fully scalable and designed to grow through managing fully or jointly owned real estate, providing best in class revenue management and a flexible contract structure for asset owners.

The hotel’s launch is expected to bring further energy to the recently launched and groundbreaking Battersea Power Station neighbourhood, offering a one-of-a-kind hotel experience that fuses art, design and hospitality with never-before-seen views particularly from the highly anticipated rooftop bar, heated infinity pool and hot tub located on the 16th floor.

The 164-bedroom hotel will be located within Battersea Roof Gardens, a new building forming a key part of Electric Boulevard: a collection of buildings comprising homes, offices and a new pedestrianised high street which sits to the south of the iconic Power Station

This is the first of several new art’otels scheduled to open in London, Rome and Zagreb (Croatia). art’otel London Battersea Power Station will be joined by art’otel London Hoxton in early 2024.

Boris Ivesha, President & Chief Executive Officer, PPHE Hotel Group said: “We are very pleased to confirm the official opening date of our first UK art’otel, in the highly anticipated new Battersea Power Station neighbourhood in London. Operating under a management agreement and utilising our best-in-class, scalable operating platform, the hotel will be a first-of-its-kind in many respects, and we expect demand to be high. We look forward to welcoming guests very soon.”