Heartwood Collection Acquires The White Hart, Lymington

Share Tweet Share Email

Heartwood Collection, the leading UK hospitality group backed by Alchemy Partners, has acquired The White Hart, Lymington from the Stonegate Group. The acquisition continues the Group’s ambitious growth plans and it remains on track to grow to over 60 sites by 2027.

Built in the late 1700’s, The White Hart is a Grade II listed building located on the edge of the New Forest. Following the acquisition, the pub will undergo a significant multi-million pound refurbishment to restore and preserve its many historical features including its part-tiled exterior and beamed interior. The sympathetic renovations will infuse the pub with Heartwood’s signature warm, quirky style to create a welcoming bar, dining room and beautiful outdoor space for dining.

Guests will be able to enjoy Heartwood’s seasonally-changing menu which is developed in line with the Group’s ethos for delivering sustainable, fresh food. This sits neatly alongside a carefully selected wine list, cask ales, beers and cocktails.

Heartwood has the highest possible rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association (Three stars) and also recently won ‘Best Food-Led Pub Group 2023’ at the Restaurant Magazine’s Awards, ‘Best Managed Pub Group (up to 50 sites)’ and ‘Best Operations Team’ at the prestigious Publican Awards 2024.

Richard Ferrier, CEO, Heartwood Collection, said: “The White Hart is a beautiful pub that is clearly much loved by the local community in what is a fantastic location. We’re looking forward to restoring this pub and returning it to its former glory. We have long wanted to open in or close to Lymington and are delighted to have found the White Hart.”