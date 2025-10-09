Twisted Tree and Gloucester Brewery Scoop Top Awards at Indie Beer Awards Midlands & West

Share Post Share Email

The two top awards in cask and keg at the Indie Beer Awards Midlands & West have been scooped by Twisted Tree Brewery in Oxfordshire and Gloucester Brewery in Gloucestershire, in a record-sized competition judging beers from across the Midlands and West of England.

Twisted Tree Brewery’s ‘The Bark Side’ Black IPA wowed judges in the Cask beer competition, taking the Overall Champion Gold with a beer where “Rich roasted malts meet vibrant hops, delivering notes of coffee, dark chocolate, citrus, and a resinous finish.”

The Overall Champion Keg beer was awarded to Gloucester Brewery’s ‘NEIPA’, an a New England style hazy IPA which they say is their “most heavily hopped beer, bursting with an incredible tropical fruit aroma and a luxuriously soft, rounded mouthfeel.”

Andy Slee, Chief Executive of the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), who organise the Indie Beer Awards, was on hand to dish out the medals and had this to say of this year’s winners; “In what was our biggest ever Midlands and West awards – with well over two hundred and fifty beers judged in cask and keg – the quality across the board was truly outstanding. Massive congratulations to all of today’s winners and of course Twisted Tree and Gloucester who were named the best of the best and take home the Overall Champion Golds. A huge well done!”