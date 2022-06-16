Beer is BACK! But Pubs Still Need Support to Keep Pouring

Share Tweet Share Email

Almost 450m more pints were sold in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021 thanks to the ending of all COVID restrictions in pubs, new data from the British Beer & Pub Association shows.

1,565,300,000 pints of beer were sold in the UK from January to March 2022, a 40% increase on the year before thanks to the ending of all restrictions in pubs on 19 July 2021, but still down 4% on 2019 trading, the last year before the pandemic.

The data came just in time for Beer Day Britain (15 June), an annual national day celebrating the nation’s favourite drink, and a time when people across the country are encouraged to raise a toast and #CheersToBeer at 7pm.

Brewers and pubs endured a torrid time over the course of successive COVID lockdowns and despite the increase in sales compared to last year, are still struggling to keep their heads above water in the midst of a cost of living crisis and have not returned to the same profitability of 2019. Beer Day Britain is a chance for pubgoers to support their local.

Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association Emma McClarkin said:

“It is brilliant to see that sales of beer are on the up again after a tough two years for pubs and brewers, this data clearly shows that a beer at the local is something many of us missed during the pandemic.

“However, even as sales start to rise again, our industry is facing enormous pressures with costs rising, supply chain issues and a staffing crisis, so this Beer Day Britain we hope people will take a trip to their local pub and raise a toast to the nation’s favourite drink.”