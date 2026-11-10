Big Table Group renews Dreams Come True partnership after £356k raised

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The Big Table Group, has announced it will continue its hugely successful partnership with children’s charity Dreams Come True into a third year, after raising over £356,000 in just two years.

As the charity’s biggest corporate partner, The Big Table Group has gone from strength to strength in its fundraising efforts, raising an incredible £196,338 in its second year alone, surpassing the £160,000 raised in Year one.

The achievement comes despite challenging times for the hospitality industry and reflects the passion, generosity and determination of The Big Table Group’s 5,000 team members, who have rallied behind the cause to help deliver moments of magic with lasting impact for children living in poverty who have a serious illness, disability or life-limiting condition.

The second year of the partnership culminated in the spectacular Dream Makers Ball, hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips. The glittering event brought together partners, supporters and friends of the charity for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, inspiration and generosity, raising over £80,000 towards the overall fundraising total.

Guests heard moving stories from Dreams Come True ambassador and Paralympic gold medallist William Bayley MBE, alongside a family who shared the powerful difference an urgent dream had made at a time when they needed it most.

Throughout the year, teams across The Big Table Group’s restaurants and Support Centre went above and beyond to raise vital funds, taking on an incredible variety of challenges and activities.

From the Peak District Ultra Challenge and a gruelling 100km walk to the National Three Peaks Challenge, skydiving, running and cycling events, colleagues pushed themselves to new heights in support of the charity. The Support Centre team also took to the streets of London for a fundraising scavenger hunt.

Creativity was just as important as endurance, with fundraising initiatives including wine tasting at Amalfi, a Bar Clash Auction, sweepstakes, tombolas and quizzes. Across the group’s restaurants, seasonal fundraising activities brought guests and teams together, from Valentine’s Day rose sales to special initiatives around Mother’s Day and Easter.

These activities represent just a snapshot of the remarkable energy, enthusiasm and generosity shown by teams across the business, helping to make the second year of the partnership an even greater success than the first.

With Year three already underway, The Big Table Group and Dreams Come True are now setting their sights on an ambitious new milestone raising half a million pounds across the first three years of their partnership.

Alan Morgan, CEO of The Big Table Group, said: “To have raised more than £356,000 in just two years is a phenomenal achievement and something everyone across The Big Table Group should be incredibly proud of. Raising nearly £200,000 in our second year is testament to the extraordinary passion, creativity and generosity of our teams, partners and guests.

“From colleagues taking on incredible physical challenges to our restaurants finding imaginative ways to involve guests and local communities, the enthusiasm for Dreams Come True has been truly inspiring.

“Knowing the difference these funds make to children and families facing some of life’s toughest challenges makes every fundraising effort worthwhile. We’re proud to play our part and to be continuing this fantastic partnership into a third year.”

Lisa King OBE, Chief Executive of Dreams Come True, added: “For a child living with a serious illness or disability, a dream can bring joy when life feels especially difficult. The Big Table Group’s continued support helps us make these moments possible for children whose families are also facing poverty.

“We cannot thank The Big Table Group team enough for the time, energy and generosity they have given throughout this second year. The enthusiasm with which The Big Table Group has embraced our charity means so much to us and the families we support. This is quite literally a partnership that dreams are made from.”

Dreams Come True is the UK’s only national wish-granting charity dedicated solely to supporting children with serious illnesses, disabilities or life-limiting conditions who are also living in areas of high deprivation.

The charity creates unique, tailored experiences for children aged 5-18, from providing specialist equipment that transforms everyday life to creating magical adventures and precious family memories. Each dream is designed to deliver joy, hope and a lasting positive impact.

In Year three, The Big Table Group’s brands, including Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, Banana Tree, Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Amalfi, will once again unite behind the cause, with fundraising activities, team challenges and in-restaurant initiatives taking place across the country.