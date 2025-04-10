Brakspear Expands Honeycomb Houses With Acquisition Of Cirencester Hotel

Share Post Share Email

Pub operator Brakspear is expanding its Honeycomb Houses managed division with the acquisition of The Kings Head in Cirencester, a large town centre hotel, restaurant and functions venue. The purchase follows hot on the heels of the recent acquisition of The Redesdale Arms in Moreton-in-Marsh and takes the total estate up to 12 sites.

Originally a 14th century coaching inn, The Kings Head is an imposing, three-storey building in the town’s Market Square and is listed as a site of special architectural and historical interest. Original features including oak beams and open fireplaces have been retained throughout, blended with contemporary design.

The Kings Head comprises 66 bedrooms, a restaurant and several events spaces. It has an established, sizeable weddings and events business, offering ceremonies for up to 150 guests in its Assembly Room, or for 80 people on its roof terrace. The building also provides other spaces for celebrations and functions of all sizes, including charming, paneled rooms and two beautiful vaulted cellars.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said:

“The Kings Head is a multi-faceted business that strengthens our offer in the Cotswolds, particularly for weddings and functions. With 66 bedrooms, it also becomes our biggest site with accommodation.

“We have built a successful weddings and events business at The Frogmill near Cheltenham and with the addition of The Kings Head, alongside our existing site The Egypt Mill near Stroud, Honeycomb Houses now has a strong proposition for guests wanting to wed or celebrate in the Cotswolds.

“It’s not just about functions though; The Kings Head is a popular destination for weekend breaks, and for drinking and dining in central Cirencester. We’re excited to be bringing this exceptional business into the Honeycomb Houses family, and looking forward to welcoming guests with our trademark relaxed, attentive service in a ‘home from home’ atmosphere.”

The site will close for five days to allow the introduction of the Honeycomb Houses summer menu, and for training of the existing pub teams. Honeycomb Houses team members receive access to a range of benefits including the Chef’s Academy, Talent Hive, apprenticeships and monthly reward and recognition.

The Kings Head was purchased from administrators.