Bridget Brings the Sunshine back to The Sun Inn, Coate

Arkell’s Brewery has announced the appointment of Bridget Kearney as the new landlady of The Sun Inn, Coate. A seasoned professional with years of experience managing Arkell’s pubs, Bridget brings her expertise and warm, family-oriented approach back to Swindon

Born and raised in the town, Bridget has worked in Arkell’s pubs since 2008 and is no stranger to creating a welcoming and friendly environment for patrons. After a three-year stint managing a pub in Chipping Norton, she is especially excited to return to The Sun Inn, allowing her to reconnect with her local roots and be closer to her family, which includes her four children and three grandchildren. Adding to the excitement, Bridget’s daughter Mollie will also be joining the team at The Sun Inn, making it a true family affair.

“I’m over the moon to be back near my family and serving the local community once again,” said Bridget. “The Sun Inn is such a wonderful pub with its large garden, terrace, and play area, making it the perfect spot for families to relax and enjoy. I’m thrilled to be part of it, and even more excited to work alongside my daughter Mollie to create a hub for the community, and a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.”

“My own grandchildren love Coate Water Country Park, which is right next door – one of the many reasons I’m so passionate about The Sun Inn. Our spacious outdoor area, child-friendly facilities and family-friendly menus make us the perfect stop for families before or after a walk around Coate Water.”