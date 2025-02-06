The Great British Beer Festival Winter And Mr. Porky Scratchings – The Perfect Partnership!

Share Post Share Email

We are thrilled to announce that Mr. Porky will be the proud glass sponsor of this year’s Great British Beer Festival Winter 2025 at the iconic Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham!

Pork scratchings are the quintessential pub snack and the perfect partner to a pint, so we are really excited to sponsor CAMRA in bringing the perfect pint to the nation!

The combination of a pint and a bag of scratchings has been passed from generation to generation and is part of the ultimate pub experience – and an integral part of Great British culture. Opening a bag of pork scratchings conjures up memories of spending quality time with family and friends.

Mr. Porky, Great Taste award-winning, traditional pork scratchings and snacks, have the ideal mix of savoury meatiness and saltiness that are perfect for getting your thirst on, making them an unrivalled partner to a cold drink. Mr. Porky Crispy Strips, unique to the brand, are strips of porky crispiness that are very moreish and very easy to eat! If you’ve not tried pork scratchings before or not eaten them in a while, these are the ones to try – high in protein with a crispy bite and all the savouriness of a scratching – they may well be your new favourite snack with a pint… ever!

This year, the historic former steelworks at the Magna Science Adventure Centre provides the perfect backdrop for the Great British Beer Festival Winter 2025, offering an unforgettable experience. Attendees can explore an exceptional selection of cask beers, traditional ciders, and perries in the vibrant atmosphere of this iconic venue. Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Pork scratchings are the quintessential pub snack and the perfect partner to a pint, so we are really excited to sponsor CAMRA in bringing the perfect pint to the nation! It’s a perfect blend of great drinks, food, and atmosphere — don’t miss out!

Get your festival tickets now at https://winter.gbbf.org.uk/

Scratchings are also the perfect partner for licensees as, being VAT free, they offer high margins.

Register for the trade session now at https://winter.gbbf.org.uk/trade-session

“When it comes to a Great British Beer Festival snack – there is no matching a scratching!”

HOG THE LIMELIGHT!! Display drives snack sales by up to 80%**

Making sure your pork scratchings are visible will help prompt sales of Mr. Porky – and of course an accompanying drink – we have coasters and bar runners available for free on our website www.realcrisps.com/pos Order your FREE POS today!

Source:

**Him! Foodservice Research 2016