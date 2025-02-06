Restaurants Feed London Is Back And Aiming To Be Bigger Than Ever

Share Post Share Email

The Felix Project, London’s largest food redistribution charity, is today launching its annual Restaurants Feed London campaign. The campaign is calling on restaurants across the capital to sign up and raise money for the charity, by adding an optional £1 donation to their diner’s bill.

In 2024 over 40 locations took part and raised enough to distribute the equivalent of 100,000 meals, but this year we want to do over 200,000 meals. With 1 in 4 Londoners living in poverty and Felix’s own research finding 1 in 8 working London parents having to use a food bank on a weekly basis to feed their families, the need is higher than ever.

The campaign starts on World Hunger Day on 28th May and runs for 9 weeks over the summer. Signing up is free and easy! With electronic till systems, participating restaurants add a £1 donation button for Felix, and at the end of July, they will collect the funds and make their donation. The money will help the charity to rescue high quality surplus food, that would otherwise have gone to waste, and distribute it to around 1,200 community organisations, such as food banks, homeless shelters and primary schools, that are working on the frontline to feed people experiencing hunger across the capital.

Local & Wild by The Gladwins have already signed up for this year’s campaign, Richard Gladwin Managing Director said:

“We’re so excited to be teaming up with The Felix Project on Restaurants Feed London. Since launching The Shed in 2012, reducing food waste has been at the core of everything we do as a business. So, joining them in this fight and addressing food hunger was a no brainer. It’s our duty to educate and support others in order to make change.”

Emma Burns, Corporate Partnership Manager at The Felix Project adds:

“Restaurants Feed London is still quite a new campaign for The Felix Project, this is only the 3rd year, but we are so thrilled with how well it has gone. We hope this year will be even bigger and we can get even more high calibre establishments signing up and taking part. The money they raise it vital to help Felix deliver meals to those desperately in need.”

To sign up to the campaign, please email Emma Burns, Corporate Partnership Manager at The Felix Project, at emma.burns@thefelixproject.org.