British Lion Eggs Urges Hospitality Businesses to ‘Look for the Lion’

British Lion egg producers are calling on hospitality businesses to ’look for the Lion’ as a salmonella outbreak linked to European eggs continues to grow.

With the outbreak already causing more than 250 food poisoning cases across Europe, including 12 in the UK linked to this outbreak, food businesses are being advised to look for the guaranteed standards of the British Lion Quality Code of Practice, which is the most comprehensive food safety code for eggs anywhere in the world.

Andrew Joret, Chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, said: “These recent cases of salmonella food poisoning across Europe are a concern for everyone. With the Lion mark, we have created the world’s leading egg assurance scheme, offering the highest food safety standards, which means that the Food Standards Agency has said that they are safe to be eaten runny by everyone, including vulnerable groups. We would urge businesses to look for the Lion mark on the packaging as well as on the egg itself to ensure that they are serving safe eggs.”