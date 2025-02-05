Calls to Exempt Children from Visitor Levy to “Protect Family Holidays”

Share Post Share Email

Ahead of its appearance before the Senedd’s Finance Committee today [Wednesday 5 February], UKHospitality Cymru is warning of the impact on family holidays to Wales if the plans remain unchanged.

Exempting children would bring Wales into line with many progressive European nations that implement a levy and exclude children, like France and Belgium.

The leading trade body will also be making the case for the Welsh Government to include specific clauses in the legislation to limit spending of raised funds to areas that demonstrably, tangibly and directly benefit tourism.

The current spending proposals are too broad and should be amended to ensure funds can be spent on genuine efforts to promote Welsh tourism, better manage destinations and increase Wales’ reputation as a visitor destination. Funds should not be used to replace existing funding by local authorities.

David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said:

“Families across the UK have great memories of holidaying in Wales – the stunning scenery, walks in the hills and ice cream on the beach.

“The visitor levy alone potentially pushes Wales down the pecking order of likely holiday destinations, and the decision to tax children is yet another reason for families to choose to go elsewhere.

“The Welsh Government should make this change to bring us into line with other leading European nations and ensure that it doesn’t make visiting Wales more prohibitive. With the cost-of-living crisis still very real for families, this must be an equitable consideration for the Welsh Government.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to raise this important issue with the committee tomorrow, as well as the need to ensure funds raised directly benefit tourism and our wider plans for working closely with Welsh Government in designing and promoting a viable sustainable tourism strategy for the future.

“I hope the committee recognises the need for these important changes to be made and make the appropriate recommendations to the Welsh Government.”