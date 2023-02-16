CAMRA Podcast Episode Celebrates the Pubs and Clubs Across the Country

Share Tweet Share Email

The popular CAMRA podcast Pubs. Pints. People. continues its sixth season with “They’re more than a pub!”, an episode that shines a light on pubs and clubs, and their importance within communities. The episode is virtually hosted by the Burton CAMRA branch, which is the home of this year’s Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) Winter, taking place from 16-18 February at Burton Town Hall.

Listeners can hear from Dr Claire Markham, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Criminology at Nottingham Trent University, who has conducted research revealing that pubs have an economic, social and cultural role which benefit their communities. Plus, episode three of this season is the first to feature a ‘live cook-along’ with Jersey-based chef Christian Gott, who whips up Moules Normandy, which is mussels cooked with cider.

The episode also spotlights the phenomenon of the Ale Trail, social events led by CAMRA branches to encourage people to visit less well-known pubs that may be off the beaten track, and often tie into local beer festivals taking place in the community.

CAMRA Chairman and Burton Branch Publicity Officer Nik Antona speaks to the Pubs. Pints. People. podcast team about GBBF Winter. In the episode, Nik Antona says: “We’re taking over the whole of Burton Town Hall this year, it’s a historic building which the local branch has held nearly 40 festivals in. There’ll be a fantastic range of beers from across the country, and we’ve gone out of our way to bring in some quality local brewers from the surrounding area too.” He also details the goings on of the local Pub of the Year competition, and the festival programme for GBBF Winter contains a list of all the shortlisted pubs for this year’s competition.

The full episode is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast, and wherever you get your podcast. You can listen now by visiting https://shows.acast.com/pubspintspeople