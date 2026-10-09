Carlsberg Britvic Announce Plans to Close Marston’s Brewery

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Carlsberg Britvic has confirmed proposals to shut Marston’s Brewery in Burton upon Trent, along with its main logistics operation at the site, in the summer of 2027. The move would put 303 roles at risk. The company described the plan as the result of long-term decline across the cask and ale category, combined with a wish to build stronger value over time, and said the decision had been reached after careful consideration.

The brewer said it intends to retain Hobgoblin, McEwan’s and Brooklyn within its portfolio, while it works to find new owners or producers for its remaining cask and regional ale brands. The proposals now move into a consultation phase, and the future of those brands, along with the licensed trade customers who stock them, will be closely watched across the sector.

Commenting on the news, Paul Davies, CEO at Carlsberg Britvic said: “I am very aware that this news will have come as a shock for colleagues, as I recognise the impact of this proposal is significant. While we remain proud of the role we have played in supporting and investing in the ale category overall, the stark reality is that UK cask ale volumes have more than halved in less than a decade, and this trend looks set to continue across the UK.

“It is my role to ensure Carlsberg Britvic’s multi-beverage portfolio is focused where consumers are today, and where customer demand is growing. That said, smaller ale brands are much loved by select consumers, and we will do everything we can to ensure they thrive under more specialist or local ownership in the future.

“Marston’s Brewery, its history and legacy in Burton upon Trent are iconic, and our teams there are true experts in ale. Their skill, craft and knowledge have shaped the industry for generations, just as our logistics teams have always delivered exemplary customer service. This proposal, therefore, is by no means a reflection on any of our people, and every effort will be made to help them through this period of uncertainty.

“Marston’s Brewery and the primary logistics operation are expected to continue to operate during the transition period, while the company works through the detail of the consultation. As and when key decisions are taken over the coming months, we will share further information with the industry, but always with our colleagues first.”

Campaign group CAMRA has reacted with anger to the news, Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said: “I was born and raised in Burton, and I’m proud of our place at the centre of British brewing. Unfortunately, statements from Carlsberg about understanding the importance of the brewery to the town come far too little too late for most people, CAMRA included.

“This announcement is an absolute disgrace, and the latest in a string of actions that show how little they care about our brewing heritage or the nation’s drinkers.

“However, we do agree with Carlsberg on one thing. The time is right to think about alternative, independent, brewers who are willing to become custodians of Carlsberg’s cask brands and will finally do the beers the justice they deserve.

“Like the rescue of Jennings in Cumbria by passionate and experienced brewers, I hope the Burton brewery can be saved. I’ve got fond memories visiting the brewery in better days, and maybe I’ll be able to go again if it’s handed over to independent owners.”