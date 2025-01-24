Celebrate “Support An Independent Pub Day” This February

Share Post Share Email

Pub enthusiasts and grassroots organizations, including the London Pub Explorer and CityStack London Pub Collection, are rallying behind independent pubs for a special event: Support an Independent Pub Day on Saturday, 15th February.

The initiative encourages people to visit their local independent pubs, helping to boost trade during what is traditionally a quieter period following Dry January. By uniting social media communities and pub lovers, organizers hope to raise awareness of the vital role independent pubs play in fostering community spirit and preserving cultural heritage.

Independent pubs across the UK are invited to join the movement, promoting the day through their own channels and calling on patrons—both regulars and newcomers—to come together and celebrate these cherished community hubs.

Organizers aim for pubs to see a surge in footfall on the day, with customers filling the barstools, enjoying the atmosphere, and helping to support their local landlords. Events like this are crucial, not only to help pubs recover financially but also to inspire greater appreciation and year-round loyalty from their communities.

As Alistair Von Lion, known as the London Pub Explorer, notes: “Once a pub closes, it’s usually gone forever.”

Support for the day comes from some of the biggest names in the pub enthusiast community. TikTok creator Phil Carr, who has amassed nearly one million followers with his engaging pub content, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative:

“Independent pubs are the heart of our communities. Events like Support an Independent Pub Day and projects like the CityStack London Pub Collection are vital in encouraging people to visit and cherish these local gems.”

Alistair Von Lion will be hosting a gathering at the historic Horn of Plenty in Stepney Green, one of East London’s treasured pubs. Reflecting on the event, he shared:

“The Horn of Plenty represents the vanishing traditions of East London’s pubs. Places like this are cultural cornerstones where people can break bread, share stories, and unwind. It’s our responsibility to protect and support them.”

For landlords like Hope McPherson, the challenges of running an independent pub are deeply felt. As the general manager of the Horn of Plenty, she emphasized the pub’s role as a vital community space:

“This pub is a haven for locals—a place where friends meet, and even strangers find connection. Losing it would be a tragedy for Stepney Green. Events like Support an Independent Pub Day help shine a light on the challenges we face and encourage people to support us.”

Alison Boutoille, founder of the CityStack London Pub Collection, hopes the event will not only boost footfall but also provide pubs with an opportunity to showcase their individuality.

“Events like this are driven by the power of ‘FOMO.’ We’re providing pubs with tools to promote the day, but we encourage them to craft their own unique experiences—whether it’s live music, themed nights, or special menus. This allows them to connect with their communities and celebrate what makes them special.”

If you’re a pub lover, mark your calendar for Saturday, 15th February and head to your local independent pub. Share your experience on social media, using the hashtag #SupportIndependentPubs, and spread the word.

For pub landlords, this is a chance to bring your community together, showcase what makes your pub unique, and enjoy the benefits of increased support. The message is clear: “Use it or lose it.”