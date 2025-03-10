Cider Worth £2bn To UK Pubs, Bars & Restaurants for the First Time

Share Post Share Email

Cider has experienced a 5% value growth over the last two years and value sales have outstripped volume over the last 12 months

The new Heineken Cider Report 2025: Cider Public House Rules outlines the crucial role cider plays in the British pub experience for consumers, and shows the cider category in rude health, with premiumisation driving value in a category now worth £2bn to the UK on-trade, a rise of 5.

Across 2024 alone, an impressive 342 million pints of Cider and around 114 million bottles have been sold and enjoyed across the on-trade, making it the second most popular alcoholic drink by volume in the sector.

Draught cider is a particular bright spark, up 6in stark comparison to total on-trade drinks sales, which were flat over the same time period. In fact, Cider on tap now makes up 77% of on-trade cider sales by volume, equivalent to £1.4bn in value to the on-trade as a whole and, on average is worth £21,500 a year to an operator.

This is generally being driven by premiumisation in the category for both Apple and Flavoured variants, which has tapped into the consumer’s desire to trade up.

Packaged cider still remains a vital part of the cider offer, however, allowing for a greater range of flavours and varieties. Cider should take pride of place in the fridge over beer because 28% of cider sales are through the fridge in comparison to just 8% of beer sales.

Premium Flavoured Ciders are the dominant force here, growing to 72% of cider sales, while No and Low is also a sector in growth, up 11% in the last year.

Will Rice, On-trade Sales Director from HEINEKEN UK says: “The Cider Public House Rules report reaffirms that there should be huge optimism for the category. Cider remains a staple for the vast majority of pubs and bars in the UK and consumers view it as a key part of the quintessential pub and bar experience. In fact, 79% of consumers say it is an important consideration when choosing where to visit.”

“What we have clearly seen in this report, is that for the operators that invest in their cider range, either by increasing the number of packaged products or adding an additional line to the bar, are being really rewarded with increased money in the till. For what is a financially tough time for the sector, ensuring your Cider offer is fit for purpose is a really easy win.”