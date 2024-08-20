Clock House Tavern’ To Open On Peckham Rye

Share Tweet Share Email

Clock House Tavern is set to be Peckham Rye’s newest old-school pub. Located right on the park, the pub has been restored back to its finest splendour across two floors.

The revival of the former ‘Clock House’ is led by Parched, an independent pub group founded by four local friends with a passion for preserving the rich pub culture of South London. Known for creating local favourites like The Montpelier, The White Horse, and most recently The Earl of Derby, Parched has brought their expertise and passion to this exciting new venture.

Clock House Tavern will combine the classic charm of a traditional pub with a quality offering for the whole community. The restored interior will feature oak panelling, antique mirrors, and luxurious leather banquette seating, complete with a dart board to enjoy at any time of the day.

Keeping things local to preserve the pub’s community charm, Clock House Tavern will serve ales and beers from nearby breweries.

Taking over the kitchen is Gengelly’s – aka the talented chef duo George Genn and Laurence Pengelly. Gengelly’s first Parched residency in the Earl Of Derby.

‘We are beyond excited to be opening the Clock House Tavern right in our community. The pub is in such a fantastic location, right on Peckham Rye park. It has great history and so much charm’ says co-founder Neil Watson