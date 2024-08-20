Wellingborough Pub Reopens Following £250,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Cannon on Cannon Street, Wellingborough re-opened on Friday 16th August following a major investment of over £250,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation with a brand-new bar area – complete with a dedicated games area featuring both a pool table and a darts board. The pub has also boasts new furniture, floorings, fixtures and fittings throughout that give it a modernised look and feel to appeal to all visitors.

For opening weekend, customers enjoyed live entertainment in the form of a DJ set from local artist, Gary Horne on Friday, followed by a day packed full of live music on Sunday 18th August.

Operator of The Cannon, Charley West said:

“We had a fantastic night on Friday. It was great to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer! The refurbishment looks amazing and I couldn’t be happier.

“We received an incredibly positive response from the local community, and we can’t wait to see them all again soon.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The refurbishment at The Cannon looks brilliant – you can see the hard work put in by the whole team to ensure the pub’s success.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Charley, the very best in making The Cannon a fantastic hub of the community and one of which the whole area can be proud.”