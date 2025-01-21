Colliers Forecast Further Carnage on the High Street –As Rates Set to Rise

Share Post Share Email

Thousands of Businesses Face 140% rises in Rates Bills when Government Policy to Reduce Reliefs Takes Effect in April

“The Labour Government’s business rates policies will soon put even further pressure on the high street as bills for the new rating year start to drop through the letterbox next month” says John Webber, Head of Business Rates at Colliers, the property consultancy.

According to Colliers, the Government’s decision to cut the retail, hospitality and leisure business rates reliefs from 75% to 40% from April 1st, 2025, will mean thousands of shops, restaurants, pubs, gyms and nightclubs will see business rates bills rise by 140% or more in the year ahead.

The Conservative Government introduced the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Relief Scheme in November 2022 to cushion the sector from high rates bills that many could not afford. The scheme provided eligible properties with 75% business rates relief up to a cash cap of £110,000 per business. However, the new Labour Chancellor announced this would be reduced to 40% in the Autumn Statement last year.

Colliers has calculated this will mean that retailers currently benefiting from the relief will see their business rates bills increase in April on average from £3,751 a year to £9,003, and restaurants will see a rise on average from £5,563 to £13,351 a year. The average pub will also see its rates bill go up –from £4,017 to £9,642 a year.

Colliers says such rises will be unsustainable for many. According to the Centre for Retal Research store closures in 2025 are forecast to be as high as 17,349 surpassing previous years- with business rates increases cited as the final blow to a sector already hit by increases in the employer national insurance contributions and increases in the minimum wage.

And the outlook for pubs also looks grim. Numbers are already at an all-time low following over 400 pubs shutting in 2024 – around 34 a month. According to analysis by insolvency specialists Price Bailey more than 1 in 10 British pubs are in imminent risk of closure this year.

Other leisure businesses will also be impacted by the cut in relief. According to Colliers, nightclubs will on average see their annual bills rise from £7,479 to a staggering £18,245 in April, worrying news for a sector which has seen 37% of all clubs across the country permanently shut since March 2020 (according to the Night Time Industries Association)- an average of three clubs a week.

According to John Webber, “The Government has said it will help the retail, hospitality and leisure (RHL) sectors by introducing a lower multiplier for those who have up to now received reliefs. However, we question how helpful this will be since this won’t be implemented until April 2026 and will coincide with the 2026 Revaluation where RHL rateable values are expected to rise in line with rental growth, resulting in rates higher bills. Meanwhile businesses still have the year ahead to face in which the current reliefs will be slashed with no other cushion for businesses.”

“The RHL sector has already been hit for six with the increases in employer national insurance contributions, increases in the minimum wage and increased inflation. Many businesses are now considering their options, and some won’t survive. For the government to add these extra business rates costs on top just now beggars belief.

Labour said if it came into power, it would “Save the High Street”. This slashing of reliefs will sadly do just the opposite- as we’ll sadly see when the bills drop through the letterbox in the month ahead. “