Entries Now Open For The Craft Guild Of Chefs Graduate Awards 2025

The Craft Guild of Chefs has officially opened entries for the prestigious Graduate Awards 2025, launching the search for the next generation of talented and ambitious young chefs. Now in its 23rd year, this unique initiative continues to provide young professionals with invaluable opportunities to showcase their skills, gain industry recognition, and grow both personally and professionally.

This year marks an exciting development with the introduction of a new scheme designed to provide entrants with additional support and guidance throughout the process.

Nine former Graduate Awards achievers will be on-hand throughout the year to answer questions for those considering entering and provide guidance for those who get to the heats and final exams. This initiative reinforces the Graduate Awards’ commitment to nurturing young talent and ensuring every participant has the tools and encouragement needed to succeed. Chefs will still work with their own workplace mentor but these ‘Champions’ will provide an additional resource to answer questions, if required.

Former National Chef of the Year, Ben Murphy will continue as Chair of the Kitchen Graduate Award, while Sarah Frankland, executive chef at Pennyhill Park Hotel & Spa, leads the Pastry Graduate Award for a second year.

Founder of the Graduate Awards, Steve Munkley, shared his thoughts on why chefs should enter:

“The Graduate Awards is all about chefs supporting chefs and it can add so much value to a young chef’s or pastry chef’s career progression. We know that sometimes, chefs lack confidence when it comes to entering events, and we want to ensure that candidates feel they have support at every stage. We continue to evolve this event, and the introduction of this ‘Champions’ scheme reflects our dedication to creating a positive and memorable experience for every entrant. These awards are about more than recognition – they are about helping to develop the future of our industry”

The Graduate Awards are open to chefs under the age of 25 as of 1st September 2025. There are no limits on the number of chefs who can pass, making this an inclusive opportunity for young professionals eager to test their skills, learn from their peers, and connect with industry leaders. Those who get through will face a rigorous but rewarding process, including a paper-based exam and practical challenges, with semi-finalists and finalists testing their abilities in the kitchen.

Graduates of the Kitchen Award will earn the chance to compete in the Young National Chef of the Year 2026. Finalists will also benefit from a two-day mentor experience in the summer, including masterclasses, networking opportunities, and visits to local producers.

For more information and to enter, visit https://craftguildofchefs.org/competitions/graduate-awards.