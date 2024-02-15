Comedian Russell Kane To Host The Burnt Chef Project’s Gala Dinner

Share Tweet Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project’s Gala Dinner Love Hospitality is set to be ‘a night to remember’ with comedian, writer and actor Russell Kane announced as the event’s host.

Kane has regularly campaigned for more open conversations on mental health challenges, becoming an ambassador for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Rethink Mental Illness in the process.

Understanding the importance of encouraging conversation and reducing the stigma that surrounds mental health, not just in hospitality, but in all aspects of modern life, Kane will bring his wit and his ever-popular topical rants to the Love Hospitality audience.

As one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for The Burnt Chef Project, the evening will also see a host of activities including charity auctions, updates from key individuals and further awareness of how to get involved and support the work of the not-for-profit organisation.



Kris Hall, founder and chief executive of The Burnt Chef Project, said:

“Russell Kane is the perfect host for Love Hospitality, not just because he’s an internationally renowned comedian, actor and author, but because he’s also someone who understands the importance of conversation when it comes to mental health support. Kane has openly spoken about overcoming his own depression and anxiety and how the power of both talking and humour can have a place in that process.

“Love Hospitality is the place to be on the 25th March. Coinciding with the first day of HRC 2024, the Gala Dinner is set to be a spectacular night of celebration, recognition and, thanks in part to Kane hosting; humour. Being surrounded by some of the industry’s most influential individuals and future stars will be a truly unique opportunity and one not to be missed.”