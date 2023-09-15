Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £300,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Cheshire Cheese in Middlewich reopened last month following a combined investment of £250,000 from community pub company Admiral Taverns, and popular local licensee, Janice Oxley.

The investment has enabled Janice to breathe a new lease of life into the pub, ensuring it can sit at the heart of the community for years to come.

The pub has undergone a major transformation inside and out. Externally, the pub features brand new lighting and signage to greet customers, as well as a completely revamped beer garden. The spacious outdoor area seats up to 120 people and hosts new furniture, lighting, a smart wooden undercover area for year-round use as well as a newly updated bandstand for live entertainment.

At the helm of the Cheshire Cheese is passionate licensee, Janice Oxley, who has been running the pub for the last three-years. Having grown up just down the road in Winsford, Janice is a popular local figure, with impressive knowledge of the surrounding area and her community. This, combined with her experience in the hospitality industry – which spans to more than a decade, including running other nearby pubs such as The Turnpike – gives her the tools and knowhow to create a family-friendly social hub for everyone to enjoy.

Janice Oxley, Licensee at the Cheshire Cheese commented: “Running the Cheshire Cheese has been such an adventure so far and I’ve loved every second of it! Opening night was incredible, made even more special by the feedback I received from customers about the refurbishment – it really is looking fantastic. I can’t wait to help it grow even more and see it continue to evolve into a vital community hub for my residents to enjoy.”

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’d like to thank Janice, and her fantastic team, for all their hard work in bringing the refurbishment to life – it’s been such a pleasure working with them all. The Cheshire Cheese is such special pub and I know she will continue to bring the best out of it and make it a cornerstone of community life. We wish her the very best of luck and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”