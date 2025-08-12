Applications Open For Renowned Andrew Fairlie Scholarship

Share Post Share Email

Aspiring chefs in Scotland are invited to apply for the prestigious Andrew Fairlie Scholarship, as industry charity, Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, officially opens applications for this year’s programme.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for chefs looking to develop in their careers, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship provides an unrivalled educational experience, offering first-hand experience in some of the world’s most renowned culinary establishments to nurture the next generation of chef talent.

Now in its sixth year, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is supported by HIT Scotland, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perth College UHI and The Gleneagles Hotel and is considered Scotland’s finest culinary scholarship.

An all-star panel of the country’s finest chefs will judge the 2025 competition. Lead judge, Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, will be joined by Sat Bains, Chef Patron at Restaurant Sat Bains and Gary Maclean, the Winner of MasterChef The Professionals and National Chef of Scotland.

The winner of the 2025 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship will be taken on a 2-day educational trip to France with Grande Cuisine, gain hands-on experience at the 3-star Core by Clare Smyth in London, and undertake a stage at the 2-star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. The winner will also receive a bespoke chef’s jacket from Goodfellows as a keepsake of the experience.

Held over two years, these unrivalled culinary opportunities will inform and inspire the scholar’s professional development and knowledge, nurturing their passion and career path.

Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, commented:

“The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is an incredible opportunity for chefs in Scotland looking to advance in their careers, offering real-life experiences in some of the finest restaurants in the world with guidance from leading industry figures. This is an opportunity that many chefs can only dream of!

“With the applications for 2025 now open, this is the chance to showcase talent and passion. Only the best applicants will be selected for the Grand Final, so pull from all your resources to make sure that your application is as strong as it can be. Good luck Chefs!”

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, added:

“Applications for the 2025 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship are officially open, and with it, the chance for aspiring chefs in Scotland to advance their career, expand their knowledge and broaden their professional horizons.

“Now in its sixth year, the Scholarship has already delivered unrivalled educational experiences to several up-and-coming chefs, and 2025 promises to be no exception. We have designed a programme that will see the winner visit some of the finest culinary establishments with the best chef talent the world has to offer. With so much at stake, applicants must give it their all to make it to the final!”

Candidates must complete an application form, which can be found on the HIT Scotland website here.

Applications opened on 11 August 2025 and close on 21 September 2025. Find out more information and apply here.