Coventry Pub to Reopen Tomorrow Following £300,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

The Old Dyers Arms – a traditional community pub located next door to Coventry Rugby Club, just outside the city centre – will officially reopen tomorrow, Friday 23rd May, following a phenomenal combined investment of £280,000 from fantastic new licensees, Shelley Lancaster and her partner Jim and community pub company, Admiral Taverns.

This transformational refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into the historic pub and will enable the passionate licensee to create a welcoming social hub for local residents and the rugby club to enjoy for years to come.

Internally, The Old Dyers Arms is split across three areas – the main bar, a sports room complete with a pool table, and a cosy snug. Whilst the licensees are keen to ensure the pub retains all the character of its original 1800’s features, they are working hard to refresh the overall look and feel by installing brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture and flooring throughout.

Passionate licensees, Shelley and Jim, are brand new to The Old Dyers Arms but bring with them more than 30 years’ combined experience working in the hospitality industry along with a wealth of insight into the local community having both grown up in the surrounding area. As local residents themselves, the pair have always had a fondness for the pub and is committed cementing it at the heart of the local area and creating a warm, welcoming environment for all to enjoy.

Shelley Lancaster, Licensee, commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be taking over The Olde Dyers Arms and we can’t wait to see the finished result of this incredible refurbishment. This is such a special pub with so much potential and I feel confident that this investment will help us to cement it at the heart of the community and create a welcoming hub that brings people together.”

Jenna Trudgill, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“I’m delighted to welcome Shelley and Jim to The Old Dyers Arms and I am very much looking forward to seeing the final result of this fantastic refurbishment – it’s already looking brilliant but we’re just putting those final finishing touches in place ready to welcome local residents back in due course. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our licensees for all their hard work at the pub to date and on behalf of the whole team at Admiral Taverns I wish them the very best of luck for their reopening night and beyond.”