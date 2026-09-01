Differentiation and Value Drive Growth as UK Foodservice Market Enters a More Selective Expansion Phase

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The latest Lumina Intelligence’s Operator Data Index reveals that growth in the UK foodservice market is becoming increasingly concentrated among brands with strong points of differentiation, despite continued economic pressures and cautious consumer spending.

While the total UK eating out market is forecast to reach £103.2bn in 2026, growth is expected to remain modest at +2.1%, with consumer confidence still fragile and operators facing ongoing cost pressures. Against this backdrop, the strongest-performing brands are those offering clear consumer appeal through premium experiences, distinctive propositions, strong value credentials or highly scalable formats.

The trend is visible across all major foodservice channels. In restaurants, premium and differentiated operators are outperforming the wider market, with Dishoom forecast to grow turnover by +11.8% and Hickory’s Smokehouse by +24.2% in 2026. Meanwhile, the restaurant market overall is expected to grow turnover by just +1.0% while outlet numbers decline.

In QSR, challenger brands continue to gain momentum, with Popeyes forecast to achieve turnover growth of +51.5% and Wingstop +45.5%, significantly outperforming the wider QSR market, which is forecast to grow by +2.6%.

The same pattern is emerging in pubs and bars, where experience-led operators are delivering some of the strongest performances. The Lounges is forecast to grow turnover by +15.4%, while premium and experiential concepts such as Little Door & Co and Flight Club continue to expand

In coffee and food-to-go, premium operators are also pulling ahead. Gail’s Artisan Bakery is forecast to increase turnover by +22.1%, while Joe & The Juice is expected to grow by +20.3%, highlighting continued consumer demand for quality-led propositions despite wider spending pressures.

“The latest Operator Data Index shows that consumers are becoming increasingly selective about where they spend their money,” said Lumina Intelligence’s Insight Manager Adrian Kowalski. “Brands that offer a clear reason to visit, whether through quality, experience, flavour innovation or value, are continuing to outperform a market that remains challenging overall.”