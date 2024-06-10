Flat May For On Premise Drinks Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

May ended with another modest week of drinks sales in Britain’s On Premise, CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker reveals.

Average sales in managed venues for the seven days to last Saturday (1 June) were 1% down on the equivalent period in 2023. The marginal decline is a second successive week of negative year-on-year comparisons, after a 3% drop in the previous seven days—which followed decent growth in the first half of May.

On Premise sales were tempered by mixed weather across Britain, with temperatures notably lower than the equivalent week in May 2023. It was a sub-par Bank Holiday weekend of trading, and sales were down by 5% on Bank Holiday Monday (27 May). Sunday and Wednesday (26 and 29 May) were the only two days to see growth.

Wine was the best performer among the major drinks categories, with year-on-year sales growth of 8%. Beer (up 1%) was also in growth, but cider (down 14%), soft drinks (down 1%) and spirits (down 8%) were all negative.

“May was a month of two halves for hospitality, with modest growth in the first fortnight followed by marginal drops in the second,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “Mixed weather and ongoing caution in consumer spending is making real-terms sales increases difficult at the moment, but as the Euro 2024 football tournament approaches, operators and suppliers will be hoping for a much brighter June.”