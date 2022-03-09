Free drinks throughout March from Stonegate Pub Partners in Support of Marmalade Trust

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Pub Partners is offering customers a Buy One Get One Free on selected drinks, across its estate in March. This campaign is also supporting The Marmalade Trust, a leading charity in the UK combating loneliness, by donating 20p to the charity for every drink given away.

Running until Sunday 27 March, customers are eligible for Buy One Get One Free which they can claim by downloading a voucher via the Great British Pubs website. The site also contains a search function to find out which pubs in respective areas are taking part.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again throughout March on an exciting and wide range of products, including from the low and no category.

“We are pleased to be supporting The Marmalade Trust in this promotion too. Over the past couple of years, loneliness has become more prevalent than ever. The turmoil of the past couple of years has shown the importance of community spirit and the central role that pubs play in their local area. Our pubs are not only social hubs for people to come together but they are often lifelines for those who live alone or in need of company.”

To find out which pubs are taking part and a complete list of drinks available, please visit

https://great-british-pubs.co.uk/campaign/heres-to-the-pub/

Nick concluded: “I cannot think of a better reason to be amongst friends in the pub – a free drink!”

Marmalade Trust is the UK’s leading loneliness charity for all ages and the only charity in the world specifically dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness.