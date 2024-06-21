FSA Issues Food Alert for Block and Cleaver Products

Share Tweet Share Email

Meat and Meat Products supplied by a cutting plant in Swanley, Kent, should be removed from the market because of food safety concerns, the Foods Standards Agency(FSA) have said.

The FSA has alerted Environmental Health and Trading Standards Services to take action to remove meat and meat products manufactured by Block and Cleaver from the market. These products which have been supplied to food businesses in London and the South East of England may not have been produced in accordance with GB food law requirements and therefore may be unsafe

These products may have incorrect use by dates, are subject to traceability breaches, may not have been manufactured in accordance with food safety management systems and may be unsafe. They should not be eaten.

We are asking food businesses such as restaurants, cafes and hotels to withdraw from sale any meat or meat products supplied by Block and Cleaver because they are unsafe to eat. Products should be disposed of safely.

We are also asking food businesses who have sold meat or meat products at retail, directly to consumers, to undertake product recalls and inform their Local Authority, who are in turn requested to inform the Food Standards Agency, (FSA).