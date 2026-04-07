FSA Survey Reveals Public’s Growing Appetite For Healthier And More Sustainable Food Choices

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New findings from the Food Standards Agency’s consumer survey, Food and You 2, show that a significant proportion of the population in England, Wales and Northern Ireland made changes to their diet for health and sustainability reasons over the previous 12 months.

The latest wave of the survey, conducted between May 2025 and August 2025, found that three-quarters of respondents (75%) said they had made at least one change to their eating habits for health reasons in the previous 12 months.

Of those who said they had made a change, the most commons changes reported were eating less processed food (49%), cutting down on foods and drinks containing high levels of sugar (48%), and eating more fruit and vegetables (46%).

36% reported eating less food high in fat or saturated fat, and 27% had eaten less salt and food high in salt.

Sustainability

Meanwhile, more than half of respondents (55%) had made at least one change for sustainability reasons in the same period.

Of those who said they had made a change, the most common changes reported were starting to minimise food waste (36%), buying foods with minimal or no packaging (25%), and buying locally produced or seasonal food (21%).

Food Hygiene Ratings

The survey also found growing public engagement with food hygiene ratings. 55% of respondents said they had checked the hygiene rating of a food business, up from 41-44% over the previous four years.

More people are also setting higher standards: 52% said they would only accept a rating of four or above, compared with 41-44% in previous years.