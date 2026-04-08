Love British Food Urges Chefs To Join In With 25th Anniversary Celebrations

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Love British Food has unveiled ambitious plans for its 25th anniversary to unite the supply chain and champion seasonal diversity and sustainable home-grown produce.

A dedicated programme of activity builds momentum towards the biggest national celebration of British food on the calendar – British Food Fortnight, which runs from 26 September to 11 October 2026.

Love British Food founder, Alexia Robinson is urging everyone in the industry, from chefs and hospitality operators to retailers, brands and producers to get involved this year and help build on the initiative’s previous achievements.

“Over 25 years we’ve built a dynamic community who share our commitment to forge connections across the supply chain by sourcing, serving and selling British produce. Throughout 2026 we are continuing our mission to inspire, enable, and support the industry to Love British Food.

“This year presents an exciting commercial opportunity for businesses to engage and champion British food to consumers. We have a formidable story and one with a proven track record of significantly increasing sales through British Food Fortnight promotional activity across menus and in-store.

“Through sampling, meet-the-producer events and special offers, businesses can directly benefit from tapping into consumers’ recognition of British foods quality and taste. Together we can drive real change and increase awareness of the diverse and delicious food and drink that Britain has to offer.

It’s time to think big and capitalise on Love British Food’s rich heritage during this landmark anniversary.”

David Scott, Director of Corporate Affairs at Morrisons, official retail partner of Love British Food, says: “Love British Food does a fantastic job championing the diverse and delicious food Britain produces, and we are incredibly proud to be their official retail partner.

“Their work over the last 25 years has had a deeply positive impact on both producers and consumers by putting homegrown quality front and centre. We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this 25th-anniversary milestone with the team and look forward to an exciting, momentum-filled year ahead!”

James Armitage, Marketing Director at Fresh Direct, a leading supplier of fresh produce to the foodservice industry, says: “At Fresh Direct, championing British produce has always been at the heart of what we do, and our longstanding relationship with Love British Food reflects that shared commitment. As Love British Food celebrates its 25th anniversary, it’s inspiring to see just how far the movement has come in bringing the food supply chain together – from farmers and growers, through to chefs, caterers and consumers.

“While our commitment to British runs year-round, British Food Fortnight gives us a moment in time to shine the spotlight on the quality, diversity and sustainability of food produced right here in the UK. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate the people behind British food and to reinforce why supporting local sourcing matters – not just for provenance and freshness, but for resilience, livelihoods and the future of our industry. We’re proud to continue working alongside Love British Food as part of that journey.”

Alexia adds: “We’ve created a robust movement, unique in being embraced by both industry and communities. We are the leading established promotion of British food in retail and hospitality. And we connect directly with people across the country through British Food Fortnight, the national food celebration. This 25th year is all about scaling the impact and providing practical routes to attracting new customers and enhancing sales through a shared call to action: ‘Make British produce your first choice.’ I encourage you to join us.”

Further advice for retailers looking to take part can be found on the Love British Food website: www.lovebritishfood.co.uk/advice-for-retailers