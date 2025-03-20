Gen Z’ Can Be Menu Rejectors Unilever Food Solutions UK&I launches Future Menus Volume 3

Share Post Share Email

FUTURE MENUS reveals how chefs and operators can attract and maximise spend with influential yet polarised Gen Z demographic

New More in Common research shows that Gen Z can be menu rejectors

Unilever Food Solutions’ four key trends highlight how to future proof menus, increase footfall and drive loyalty

Customisation is king – how to target consumers that embrace variety vs meeting demands of those who seek more control over their menu choices

Unilever Food Solutions UK&I (UFS) has launched its third annual FUTURE MENUS report, highlighting four key foodservice & hospitality trends that are critical to business success. The in-depth research reveals how chefs and operators can meet the demands of consumers, with a particular focus on Gen Z; to keep their businesses relevant, drive footfall and unlock spend.

FUTURE MENUS Volume 3 includes new insight commissioned from opinion poll and social research experts More in Common. Gen Z – who eat out in the UK more than any other generation – aren’t just another demographic, but increasingly economically powerful trendsetters, craving exciting dining experiences that are personalised, globally inspired and shareable.

Key findings from the FUTURE MENUS Volume 3 report show that Gen Z ‘can be menu rejectors’ and their preferences need to be front of mind for operators to win.

Here’s a taster of what the Gen Z demographic accept and reject on menus:

Gen Z are the only generation where a majority say they eat out at least once a week, with over 25% eating out multiple times a week

One in ten only go to restaurants where they can customise dishes

Customisation fosters loyalty – 62% of Gen Z are more likely to return to a restaurant that encourages customisation

77% of Gen Z are more attracted to restaurants with adventurous, global cuisine

62% say they are likely to return to a restaurant that features modern takes on food from around the world

60% of Gen Z would be more likely to return to a restaurant where the chefs blend food from different cultures

26% would be less likely to return to a restaurant that only serves British cuisine

26% of Gen Z are often overwhelmed by long menus, compared to 15% of the nation

The FUTURE MENUS Volume 3 trends are:

Borderless Cuisine – globalisation and migration are blending diverse food traditions as chefs honour their multicultural origins, a trend that’s driven by our increasingly migratory world

– globalisation and migration are blending diverse food traditions as chefs honour their multicultural origins, a trend that’s driven by our increasingly migratory world Street Food Couture – traditional street foods are being elevated to gourmet offerings with chef expertise in every food service channel, including fine dining – Gen Z is a major driver of this trend

– traditional street foods are being elevated to gourmet offerings with chef expertise in every food service channel, including fine dining – Gen Z is a major driver of this trend Diner Designed – growing demand for personalised and immersive dining experiences and value-added experiences is driving this trend

– growing demand for personalised and immersive dining experiences and value-added experiences is driving this trend Modernised Comfort Food – diners seeking foods that are deeply nourishing for the soul, covering everything from nostalgic dishes that feel comforting and safe, to recipes familiar to chef heritage and regional classics.

Colin Butler, Managing Director at Unilever Food Solutions, says: “We understand the many headwinds and challenges operators of all sizes are facing right now. Trade body UKHospitality has stated that the changes in the 2025 Budget will cost hospitality businesses £3.4bn, so our latest FUTURE MENUS report could not be more timely or relevant.

“FUTURE MENUS is Unilever Food Solutions’ annual deep dive into the key trends that are reshaping menus worldwide, featuring unrivalled in-depth global market research and culinary insights. It’s a critical tool for chefs and operators to help spark culinary creativity, drive innovation, and create relevant, memorable dining experiences for customers that unlock spend and drive loyalty.”

To download the Future Menus Volume 3 report, visit: ufs.com/futuremenus