Global Search Begins For IOH Restaurant Manager Of The Year 2026

Share Post Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality has begun its search for the 2026 Restaurant Manager of the Year (RMOY).

The competition, sponsored by Menzies, the Hotel Café Royal and Laurent Perrier, is now in its 17th year and is a celebration of front of house excellence that brings together a wealth of global talent striving to secure the coveted title.

Open to Restaurant Managers or those performing the role in any size of establishment, across the globe, entrants will compete at the world-renowned Hotel Café Royal, London, on 2 February 2026. Throughout the day, this year’s talent will be assessed by leading industry judges before the winner is revealed at a celebratory evening reception surrounded by fellow professionals, friends and family.

This year’s winner will receive a tailored professional development programme designed around them, a year of tickets to attend the Institute’s top events, including Above & Beyond networking events and the Annual Awards, one year’s IoH Membership and other prizes to support their professional journey. The winner will also receive the Restaurant Manager of the Year 2026 title and trophy.

Launching the competition, the Institute’s CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI explained:

“Every year this competition uncovers remarkable talent from across the hospitality industry. We welcome entries from anyone who carries out the responsibilities of a Restaurant Manager, regardless of title or location. This is a rare opportunity to be recognised for your professional skill, leadership and passion. I encourage anyone who loves this profession and fits the criteria to step forward. This could be your moment to shine and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in your career.”

Reflecting on her win last year and current title holder, Alana Quigley, Restaurant Manager at The Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland, said:

“Taking part in the competition was an incredible experience from start to finish. The support from the organisers, judges and fellow competitors created an atmosphere where you can stay focused, be yourself and really enjoy the day. It is busy and demanding, and you need to think on your feet, but it pushes you in all the right ways and reminds you why you love this profession. It also opens the door to new friendships and connections that continue long after the event. If you are passionate about hospitality and committed to growing your career, this is an opportunity you should embrace. Don’t just think about applying, just do it!”

Shortlisted finalists will be notified on Friday 9 January 2026 and invited to take part in a day of technical activities on Monday 2 February 2026 at the Hotel Café Royal, London.

They will be assessed under the guidance of this year’s chair of judges Jakob Gowin FIH, General Manager of Meliá White House in London, supported by hospitality experts including Raj Chakraborty FIH, Regional General Manager at Macdonald Hotels, Dawn Lawrence MIH, CEO and Founder of Hospitality Jobs UK, Alexandros Kaloudas FIH, Food and Beverage Manager at Pullman London St Pancras and Max Lawrence FIH, Finance Director at Hospitality Assured.

The Restaurant Manager of the Year 2026 will be announced at the Winners Evening Reception at the Hotel Café Royal on Monday 2 February 2026.

Key dates:

Closing date for entries – midnight (GMT) Monday 5 January 2026

Shortlisted finalists – Friday 9 January 2026

Semi-final, final and winners’ reception – Monday 2 February 2026

To enter, please follow this link and complete the application form.