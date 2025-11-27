Michelin-Starred Chef Tom Shepherd Honours Marston’s Top Chefs of 2025

Share Post Share Email

Marston’s recently hosted its inaugural Top Chef event at St John’s House, Wolverhampton, bringing together the very best of Marston’s kitchen talent for an afternoon of recognition, inspiration, and culinary excellence.

The event was headlined by Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd – Great British Menu winner, owner of Upstairs in Lichfield and creator of Marston’s Best Ever Pub Pie – who joined the celebrations at Marston’s Pub Support Centre to honour the achievements of the pub group’s Top Chefs of 2025.

Nine outstanding Marston’s chefs were selected from across the country, recognised for delivering exceptional food sales performance and guest reputation scores for food quality, alongside demonstrating operational excellence, through maintaining the highest standards of health & safety and allergen management in their kitchens. Head Chefs from the following Marston’s pubs were invited, each exemplifying the Group’s commitment to culinary quality and everyday excellence:

The Manor House, Whittington

The Greyhound, Higham

The Inkwell, Lichfield

The Canterbury Bell, Thanet

Old Gatehouse, Lenzie

Copper Coast, Camborne

The Bridge, Duffield

The Two Rivers, Chepstow

Newhall Farm, Cannock

The half-day event featured a welcome lunch and awards presentation followed by a live demonstration and culinary masterclass led by Tom Shepherd, during which Marston’s winning chefs recreated Tom’s ‘No Ordinary Schoolboy’ dessert from his 2023 appearance on The Great British Menu. The day concluded with an inspirational Q&A session with Tom, before members of Marston’s Pub Support Centre joined the chefs in their in-house pub – renamed The Good Shepherd in honour of their special guest – to raise a glass to their achievements and continued success.

Earlier this year, Marston’s partnered with Tom Shepherd to create their Best Ever Pub Pie, inspired by the Michelin-starred chef’s banquet-winning Desperate Dan’s Cow Pie from The Great British Menu. The Best Ever Pub Pie enjoyed a sell-out run in over 100 of its Signature pubs – first in April and again this autumn – delighting Marston’s local guests and selling more than 52,000 pies during the length of the campaign.

Chef Tom Shepherd said:

“It was such an honour to meet Marston’s Top Chefs of 2025. Each of them impressed me with their levels of passion and culinary excellence, all delivering exceptional executions of my ‘No Ordinary Boy’ dish.

“It was not only an inspiring day but also a joy to hear their stories and commitment to making the Marston’s experience the very best it can be.”

Liam Powell, Group People Director, said:

“Our chefs are the beating heart of our pubs. Their passion, creativity and commitment to quality are what set Marston’s apart and create unforgettable experiences for our guests. Recognising their achievements is not just about awards – it’s about celebrating the value they bring to our business and the communities we serve.”