Government Backs Pubs To Open Earlier For World Cup Final

Share Tweet Share Email

Government encourages councils in England to get pubs open earlier on Sunday ahead of the Lionesses historic World Cup final.

The Government is encouraging councils in England to get pubs open earlier on Sunday ahead of the Lionesses historic World Cup final.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up has written to leaders of all councils in England asking them to continue doing everything they can to help every pub that wants to host this historic occasion and support the Lionesses.

While many venues will be able to show the game within their usual opening hours, there may be a few who require additional permission where they would like to be able to serve alcohol as well.

In cases where an application is being rapidly considered to allow a short extension to licensing hours, the government is encouraging local authorities to continue to do everything they can to complete the process in time, working closely with local police forces.



Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said:

The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England’s biggest game since 1966.

I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, said:

The nation will be cheering on the Lionesses on Sunday and the next best thing to being in Australia is enjoying the match in the pub or hospitality venue. Many are taking advantage of the fact that they can open to encourage people to come out for breakfast or brunch to get ready for this historic match. Demand from fans has been exceptional, with bookings filling rapidly, and there’s no doubt the day will be a huge boost for the sector, potentially delivering an additional £41 million in sales.

It’s been really positive to work with the Government to ensure everyone can get a chance to join in the celebrations. I’d echo the Government’s support for local authorities taking a pragmatic view to venues opening early to allow people to make the most of this momentous occasion.

Writing to council leaders, the Levelling up Secretary thanked local authorities for everything they have already done this tournament to support the national team, including flying flags, lighting up buildings and supporting communities to hold screenings.

The Home Office is also writing to police chiefs to encourage forces to work together with local councils to ensure as many venues as possible can participate.

This is part of the government’s commitment to backing British pubs, and follows this week’s announcement of an extension to licensing rules that enabling pubs to continue selling takeaway alcohol without red tape holding them back.