Greene King Offering Free Pub Food & Drink to Those Aged 66 and Over

Pub group chain Greene King is launching a competition which would allow some people aged 66 and over to get free food and drink at their pubs during the 2022 World Cup.

For this 66 fans over the age of 66 will be selected and appointed the official Lucky Fan in their local Greene King pub, receiving a £100 gift card to use during the tournament.

Additionally, these 66 fans will be issued with a framed certificate as a keepsake for their ongoing support for the England team which they would have seen win the World Cup back in 1966.

All you need to do to enter or nominate someone else is to fill out the form on the Greene King website here before the deadline of October 31.

Greene King has teamed up with former England star Sir Geoff Hurst for this who said:

“The World Cup is so much more than a football tournament, it’s a moment that unites the country and brings together friends and families in support of our team.

“This competition is a special thank you to reward fans from 1966, letting them enjoy the 2022 World Cup in style at their local Greene King sports pub – plus they may just be the lucky charm we need to see us back to glory!”

Chris Conchie, marketing controller for Greene King Sports said:

“The World Cup always brings excitement levels to fever pitch, and we can’t wait to welcome fans through our doors across the country to show their support for England.

“As the home of pub sport, we wanted to give the longest-serving England fans something to cheer about as we head towards the World Cup, sharing their first-hand experiences of one of the greatest sporting moments in England’s history.”