Greene King Pub Partners Reaches Landmark 10 Nest Pubs

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business unit of Greene King, has opened its tenth Nest Pub – The King & Queen in Warrington, Cheshire.

Having opened its first Nest Pub in March 2024, Greene King has reached 10 Nest Pubs in under a year and has plans to continue its investment in its franchise business as it looks to continue the rollout of Nest Pubs and its other franchise brand, Hive Pubs.

Nest Pubs is the second pub franchise concept from Greene King Pub Partners, following the success of Hive Pubs, which launched in 2021 and now operates in 59 sites.

Nest Pubs are wet-led pubs located on bustling high streets and within communities, offering great value, an excellent experience, and regular sports and entertainment.

The King & Queen in Warrington has undergone a £340,000 transformation, both inside and out, to become a Nest Pub.

The pub will be operated by franchisee Michaela Goodier who has worked in pubs all her life.

Nest Pubs are designed for those with hospitality management experience who want to run their own business with enhanced support. Franchisees can start their own Nest Pub for just £3,000 ingoing cost and receive a full suite of support from Greene King to run their business including marketing support, operational support through their BDM and other expertise and insight from Greene King.

Franchisees earn a percentage of the net weekly turnover of their pub, along with quarterly business profit percentages and annual bonuses.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, commented:

“We’re delighted to have opened our tenth Nest Pub, less than a year after we launched this new franchise concept.

“As a wet-led pub concept with a simple but quality food offer, Nest Pubs is proving popular with franchise operators and customers alike. Alongside supporting our core leased & tenanted partners, we’ll continue to grow our franchise business through Nest Pubs and Hive Pubs this year. Watch this space for more openings”

Michaela Goodier, franchisee of The King & Queen, added:

“I am thrilled to step up and run my own pub business as a Nest Pubs franchisee. The franchise agreement and Nest Pubs concept provide me with a ready-to-trade pub business and full support from Greene King.”