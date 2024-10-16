Guildford Celebrates Success At The Town’s Best Bar None Awards

Share Post Share Email

Guildford’s Best Bar None Awards, hosted by Experience Guildford, returned on Wednesday, 9th October to The Stoke Pub, recognising 39 local venues for their dedication to safety and excellence in the town’s evening and nighttime economy. The awards celebrate best practice within Guildford’s licensed trade, showcasing the participating venue’s commitment to creating safe and welcoming environments for locals and visitors to enjoy.

The awards spanned nine key categories, covering national and independent operators across the pub, restaurant, late-night venues and entertainment sectors. Winners were chosen by an expert panel and recognised for their commitment to raising industry standards. Venues were evaluated on set criteria including Venue Management, Staff Training & Care, Customer Safety & Welfare, and Customer Experience & Community.

The Royal Oak was named the overall winner of the Guildford Best Bar None Awards, which means that they will go forward to represent the town in the national Annual Best Bar None Awards held at the House of Lords early next year. They also took home the Best Pub Independent award. Licensee Russell Scobbie expressed his pride in winning, saying,

“This was completely unexpected but it is really pleasing to know that through good working practice, we have gained this award and been recognised as overall winner of the scheme.”

Emma White, Town Safety & Venue Liaison Officer at Experience Guildford, received the Outstanding Contribution to the Evening and Late Night Economy award for her efforts in implementing safety initiatives across the town, such as ‘Ask for Angela’, the Safe Places Scheme and Domestic Abuse Signposting.

G Live won Best Entertainment Venue (Large), whilst JD Wetherspoon’s, The Rodboro Buildings, received Best Bar National. The Most Improved Venue award was presented to Tortilla, which also won the new Food on the Go category.

Praising the ongoing collaboration between Guildford’s nighttime economy and relevant stakeholders in the town, Joanna Grimshaw, Head of Anti-Social Behaviour at Surrey Police, said, “These awards are so important to embed, encourage, and share good practice, but more importantly, they recognise the difference partnership working can make to our communities.”



Mayor of Guildford, Cllr Sallie Barker, further acknowledged the town’s dedication to safety:

“The effects of Best Bar None have helped to make our evening and late-night economy safer, and we are extremely proud of the venues and partner organisations involved in delivering this, and the fact that Guildford was honoured last February as Best Town at the National Best Bar None Awards.”

Pete Lambert, Town Safety and Venue Liaison Manager at Experience Guildford, the town’s local Business Improvement District, adds:

“Guildford’s Best Bar None scheme continues to grow, and the standard keeps getting better year after year. It was a huge delight to see The Royal Oak claim the best overall scheme and to see Tortilla recognised for their ongoing commitment by winning the ‘Most Improved’ category.

“Thank you to all the town’s operators and partners that work collaboratively with us on the scheme, including Guildford Borough Council, Guildford Pubwatch, Surrey Police and Surrey Fire & Rescue, along with community charity groups such as Street Angels. Huge thanks also to The Stoke for hosting the event and Hogs Back Brewery for sponsoring our welcome drinks on the night.”