Winners Of Asian Restaurant And Takeaway Awards 2024 Announced

Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 (ARTA) were announced at the awards ceremony this weekend on 6th October at Royal Lancaster, London.

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. The ARTA 2024 welcomed a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.

In attendance included celebrities namely; Patsy Kensit (Actress & Singer). Julius Francis (Professional Boxer), Leila Russack (Singer & Songwriter), Jackie St Clair (Model) and Subrina Hussain (CEO of NTV Europe) among many others.

The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters, Samantha Simmonds (TV show host) and Richard Jones (Magician).

Interspersing the awards presentation included a performance by the artist Muza who performed live and delighted the audience with his talent.