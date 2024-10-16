Winners Of Asian Restaurant And Takeaway Awards 2024 Announced

Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 (ARTA) were announced at the awards ceremony this weekend on 6th October at Royal Lancaster, London.
The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. The ARTA 2024 welcomed a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.
In attendance included celebrities namely; Patsy Kensit (Actress & Singer). Julius Francis (Professional Boxer), Leila Russack (Singer & Songwriter), Jackie St Clair (Model) and Subrina Hussain (CEO of NTV Europe) among many others.
The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters, Samantha Simmonds (TV show host) and Richard Jones (Magician).
Interspersing the awards presentation included a performance by the artist Muza who performed live and delighted the audience with his talent.
ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said at the awards this year,
“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2024 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who continue to stand as pillars of excellence in the UK’s hospitality industry. As the original and premier awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating the best of the UK’s Asian restaurant and takeaway sector, we honour your unwavering commitment and passion, which continue to bring unparalleled flavours and experiences to diners across the nation, even in the face of adversity.
I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed guests who have joined us in this celebration tonight.
In keeping with our mission to support the industry, I am pleased to announce that ARTA, in partnership with Cambridge Regional College and Chef Online, is launching a specialised training program to help upskill chefs in our community, ensuring the future of Asian cuisine remains vibrant and innovative. This initiative reflects our dedication to nurturing talent and enhancing the skills of those who make this industry exceptional.
This industry is not just about food; it represents the beauty and strength of multiculturalism in the UK. ARTA 2024 celebrates you, the champions of this journey, for your enduring contribution to our culinary landscape”
Chief red carpet guest Patsy Kensit spoke at the ceremony yesterday,
“I’m delighted to be part of ARTA 2024. The talent and passion of the chefs are truly inspiring, and it’s an honour to celebrate such exceptional cuisine with this wonderful community”
Cambridge Regional College & ARTA Ambassador Graham Taylor said during the awards ceremony,
“I’m honoured to be part of ARTA’s journey. Since its establishment, I’ve had the pleasure of tasting incredible dishes and working with talented chefs who continue to deliver exceptional cuisine. ARTA brings together a special and inclusive community, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
ARTA 2024 is Powered by Work Permit Cloud, with ChefOnline as the Strategic Partner, Guavapay, Super Pollo, and Cobra Beer as Associate Sponsors, Madhus as Catering Partner, and Wheels to Heal as Charity Partner. ARTA 2024 is also proudly supported by Cambridge Regional College, Khorshid Rice, Squire Mile Insurance, and Lexpert Solicitors.
ARTA is the only official award that recognises, promotes, and celebrates the immense importance and popularity of the Pan Asian catering industry in the UK, as determined by its consumers.