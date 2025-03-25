Half Of Men Feel More Comfortable Having Difficult Conversations “Over A Pint”

Share Post Share Email

Many men feel more comfortable opening up when they’re shoulder-to-shoulder, new research has revealed. Whether it’s walking with a mate, chatting over a pint, or during a car ride, as many as half (52%) of men say they feel more comfortable discussing personal issues when side-by-side, according to new research by Greene King, released to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness month in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support

Nearly two thirds (63%) of men surveyed are most likely to open up while out and about with friends or family, over food and drink (52%) including in places like pubs, and during walks (26%), which all ranked among the preferred conversation kick-starters.

Despite growing awareness around men’s mental and physical health, only 34% of men regularly (more than once a month) talk to family or friends about personal issues. Even more concerning, one in nine (11%) say they wouldn’t feel comfortable reaching out for support at all. The research also reveals a generational gap: Young men aged 18-24 particularly struggle with opening up face-to-face, with just 29% feeling comfortable speaking to family and friends about difficult topics in person – a worrying contrast to nearly half (47%) of men over 55, who feel most at ease talking in the open.

To highlight the barriers to men opening up, Greene King and Macmillan have teamed up to create a powerful, short film inspired by real-life experiences. The film exposes the reality behind why men don’t talk and how to create a trusted environment to facilitate more of these critical conversations. It encourages men to stand shoulder-to-shoulder during March and beyond to support each other and shines a light on how side-by-side conversations can unlock the hardest truths, allowing men to feel connected so they don’t feel alone.

The film, which can be viewed here , will be showcased at some of Greene King’s pubs nationwide, transforming familiar social spaces into places where tough conversations can become that little bit easier.

The silence can be even louder for men living with cancer. New data from Macmillan Cancer Support reveals nearly half (49%) of men with cancer in the UK are experiencing worry, fear, or anxiety due to their diagnosis. Additionally, one in seven men undergoing cancer treatment (14%) are struggling with serious physical or emotional concerns for which they are not receiving any support.

Speaking about his experience being diagnosed with cancer, Nick Summerfield (37) from Kent, said,

“When I got diagnosed, everything changed overnight. It was hard to look into the future, making it difficult to talk about. I think men often hide their feelings, trying to be ‘manly.’ But sharing your feelings shows you need support and helps loved ones understand you. Opening up relieves pressure and lightens the weight. I’m fortunate to have a great support network, but I had to be brave and express how I really felt.”

To help break the cycle of silence, Greene King is dedicating the first half of 2025 to raising vital funds for Macmillan’s Support Line – a confidential, compassionate service for those living with cancer and their loved ones. Trust and confidentiality are crucial for most men, with 60% of those surveyed by Greene King stating it’s essential when seeking health support. Macmillan’s Support Line, available seven days a week, provides exactly that.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said:

“Pubs are places where life unfolds and where we gather to share moments of joy, sorrow, and everything in between. They offer an opportunity for people to come together, speak side by side, fostering a true sense of community. Talking about cancer or a health concern is never easy, but Macmillan’s Support Line plays a vital role in supporting people when they need it the most. This March our fantastic pub teams across the country will be hosting a number of charity events, to support our commitment to direct the first half of this year’s fundraising to the Support Line, so that more people in our communities can access Macmillan’s help when they need it the most.”