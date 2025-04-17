Greene King Expands Farmhouse Kitchen Pilot Scheme With Second Opening

Share Post Share Email

Pub retailer and brewer Greene King has expanded the pilot of its Farmhouse Kitchen concept with a second opening in Ossett on Tuesday, 15 April. This follows the success of the first pilot restaurant in Worsley, which launched in July 2024.

Located at Silkwood Park, the former Farmhouse Inns site has received a six-figure investment, transforming the venue into a new dining concept that offers customers a combination of carveries alongside a new continental breakfast menu, afternoon tea and an improved daily menu.

The opening of Farmhouse Kitchen in Ossett follows the success of last year’s pilot launch in Worsley, which has sold close to 80,000 carveries since opening in July.

Rob Lindsley, general manager at the new Farmhouse Kitchen, said:

“At Farmhouse Kitchen, we are constantly reviewing how we can best adapt our menus to align with changing consumer demands, and we are committed to delivering the best possible value without compromising on quality.

We know that customers are prioritising quality, value and freshness when eating out, and Farmhouse Kitchen ticks those boxes by providing a range of budget-friendly menu items that cater to every need, bringing customers of all ages together in a cosy and comforting atmosphere.”

“We are delighted to launch our second Farmhouse Kitchen at Silkwood Park, and we look forward to welcoming the local community to experience all the restaurant has to offer.”